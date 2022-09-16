Enjoyed traveling, golfing, and sporting events

SAUGUS — Robert F. DeRoche, age 87 of Saugus, died on Wednesday, September 14 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

He was born in Melrose on July 5, 1935 and was the son of the late George and Janet (McLaren) DeRoche.

Robert was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School. After high school, he went to Bridgeton Academy in Maine for a postgraduate year before enrolling at the University of Maine. From there, Robert enrolled in the Navy. He went on to work for American Airlines.

He enjoyed traveling, golf and sporting events with family and friends.

He was the loving father of George DeRoche of Metheun; Edward DeRoche of Venice, Fla.; and Susan Spinale and her husband Robert of Middleton, N.H. He was the brother of William DeRoche and his wife Shirley of Wakefield. Robert was the beloved grandfather of Anthony Spinale and his wife Heather of Naples, Maine; Bryana Scolamiero and her husband Brian of Litchfield, N.H.; and Stephen DeRoche and his wife Alyssa of Peabody. He is also survived by his three great grandchildren Sofia, Siena, and Stone, and several nieces and nephews.

Robert’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 19 at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Interment, St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham.