Funny, hardworking, loving and bold

CENTERVILLE — Frank Anthony Greco, 57, of Centerville, passed away on July 19, surrounded by his family after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 28, 1964 in Boston. He was the son of the late Susan (Traficante) Greco and Francis Greco.

He grew up in Randolph but spent much of his life in Hanover and spent his later years in Barnstable. He graduated from Randolph High in 1982 and proceeded to earn his bachelor’s degree in Business at University of Massachusetts Boston. He met his wife, Carla and wedded in May of 1992.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Carla (Francesconi) Greco, of Wakefield; His beloved children Frank Jr, Maria, Christina, and Rosalie; his sister Julie (Greco) Sullivan, her husband Daniel and nephews, Jack and Luke of Natick. He is also survived by his in-laws Paula and husband Mike Golini of North Reading, Sandra and her husband Freddy Santosuosso of Reading, Linda and her husband Carmen Sorrentino of Wakefield, and many nieces and nephews.

Frank loved fishing on his boat, spending long beach days with his family on Cape Cod and playing hockey with his friends at the Quincy Ice Arena. He had a long successful sales career at Fowler Companies based out of NJ. He was a devout practicing Catholic and held a strong faith in the Lord. Known by everyone as funny, hardworking, loving and bold.

Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Wednesday, July 27 at 10:15 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Mary Church in Randolph at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 26 from 4-7 p.m. Interment private. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.