WAKEFIELD — On Saturday, August 13, please join in attending the Living Well Health Fair! Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Living Well Health Fair, formerly known as the Healthy Living Expo, will be located adjacent to the Farmers Market, occurring at the same time (across from the Wakefield Municipal Gas and Light Building).

Hosted by the Town of Wakefield Health & Human Services Department, Wakefield-Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce, and Wakefield Farmers Market, the Fair will provide a variety of activities, services, and resources including positive health practices, ranging from nutrition and exercise to mental health and health screenings. Participants will also have the opportunity to engage with small businesses and other residents.

To become an exhibitor for the event, Chamber members must pay a $25 fee if registered by July 29 and a $35 fee after this date. Non-members must pay a $50 fee if registered by July 29 and a $60 fee at any point afterwards. For future updates and more information such as registration forms, residents can visit the Living Well Health Fair website at livingwellwakefield.com or the Facebook page at facebook.com/LivingWellWakefield. Or contact the Wakefield-Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce: [email protected] or 781-245-0741.