WAKEFIELD — Gloria D. Allen, age 88, a former resident of Reading, Lynnfield and Wakefield passed away February 3 at the Bear Hill Nursing Center.

Born in Lawrence on September 22, 1934 she was the daughter of the late Harry H. and Beatrice L. (Roots) Thibault. She was raised in Reading and was a graduate of Reading High School, Class of 1953. She had worked for many years at the former American Mutual Insurance Company of Wakefield and the PolyPaks Corporation of Wakefield. She was also a longtime member of the First Parish Congregational Church.

Gloria had a great sense of humor. She always decorated for every holiday, and she collected and displayed her bears and angels everywhere, even on her bright colorful sweatshirts. Gloria loved spending time at Salem Willows with her family, especially her two granddaughters, whom she adored. She also loved going to Rockport with her husband.

Mrs. Allen was the beloved wife of the late Paul F. Allen. She was the loving mother of David K. Allen and his wife Robin of North Reading and the late Mark J. Allen. She was the grandmother of Amanda Allen, and Sadie Allen-Murcko and her husband Matthew. She was also the sister of Donna L Thibault, and the late Robert Thibault and his wife Christiann Thibault.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Avenue Wakefield on Monday, February 13, at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Sunday, February 12 from 12-3 p.m. Interment will take place in the spring at Great Hill Cemetery in Chester, NH.