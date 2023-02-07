Loved to make people laugh

GROVELAND — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael “Satch” Sateriale, at the age of 59. A resident of Groveland and formerly a long-term resident of Wakefield. Mike passed away February 4, 2023 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House after a bravely fought battle with Listeria Meningitis at the Neuroscience unit at Mass General Hospital.

Mike attended the Wakefield school system and the NE Vocational School, graduating in 1981. He later attended Andover Tractor Trailer School and upon graduating he worked for Schell Transportation, a division of Wakefield Concrete in Wakefield, and later driving a gasoline tanker for Sunoco. Mike was a motorcycle enthusiast. As a teenager he began painting motorcycles for Don Hutchinson Cycles in Wakefield. He loved the challenge of restoring antique and vintage motorcycles.

Mike was the guy that you wanted at your party because he would always make you laugh and tell a good joke. He was particular though. He wanted everything in order. His gasoline truck that he shared with other drivers better be clean when he took it over otherwise Mike had something to say. But, if you needed a friend, you would want Mike because he would be a good one to you. He was also interested in everyone he met. He would want to know your name, nationality, hometown and interests and would always remember it.

He lived a full, wonderful life and inspired the very best in everyone around him and those that knew him were blessed with his grace.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-one years Kristine (Williams) Sateriale of Groveland, formerly of Wakefield. His father Faustino “Frank” of Wakefield and five siblings: Deborah (Peter) Vigneau of Burlington, Denise (Jonathan) Ayres of Georgetown, Theresa (Steve) Ryan of Charlotte, NC, Paul (Faydeen) Sateriale of Burlington and Kimberly (James) Fuller of Plymouth. Mike is also survived by nineteen nieces and nephews and ten great nieces and nephews, special cousins and in-laws. He is predeceased by his mother Delores M. (Costa).

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, February 9 from 4-8 p.m. Interment will take place at Forest Glade Cemetery, Lowell St., Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike’s name can be made to: The Mike Sateriale Vocational Scholarship Fund c/o The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield. Make checks out to: “TSF of Wakefield”, PO Box 321 Wakefield, MA 01880. Or donate online at “tsfofwakefield.org/donate.” Please note: Mike Sateriale in the memo.