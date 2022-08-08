Served with US Army Special Forces in Vietnam

ORO VALLEY, ARIZ. — James D. Sullivan died at his home in Oro Valley, Arizona with his loving wife Christine Errico Sullivan at his side.

Jimmy was the son of the late Eugene R. and Anne T. Sullivan of Wakefield.

He is survived by a daughter Kathryn R. Sullivan of Walpole; stepson Damien R. Bamberg and three grandchildren of Billerica; sister Anne C. Alsmeyer and husband Carl of West Newton; sister Noreen M. Wright and husband James of Tucson, Ariz.; sister-in-law Kathleen Sullivan wife of the late Richard E. of Raymond, Maine.

Jimmy served with US Army Special Forces in Vietnam. He earned many medals along with two Purple Hearts for his service.