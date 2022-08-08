Loved getting together with his kids and grandkids

ARLINGTON — William P. ‘Billy’ Kostopoulos passed away on August 4, 2022. Born in Cambridge, he raised his family in Wakefield and currently resided in Arlington. He leaves behind his two children who were his pride and joy. Peter Kostopoulos and his fiancé Michele Dowd of Wakefield and Elizabeth Goodchild and her fiancé Tim Macdonald of Wakefield.

His legacy also includes his beloved four grandchildren who were the light of his life, Ryan and Olivia Kostopoulos and Jake and Grace Goodchild, all of Wakefield. Brother of Anthony Kostopoulos and his wife Sylvia from Cape Elizabeth Maine, he was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Anna (Sgouros) Kostopoulos of Cambridge as well as his brothers Alexander and his wife Helen, James and Charles. Brother-In-Law of Claire Kostopoulos of Florida and Allie Kostopoulos of Medford. He also leaves behind his many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nothing made him happier than getting together with his kids and grandkids. Or talking about the old days with his nieces and nephews.

He leaves behind a powerful legacy filled with family, friends and numerous coworkers over the years who adored his wildly entertaining stories. He never failed to make someone laugh.

As owner of Kendall Flower Shop, he loved Kendall Square as if it were his home. He never left even after he retired, and you would often see Billy walking through the square with his Starbucks cup in hand. He will be missed more than he could ever have known.

Visiting hours for Billy will be held on Tuesday August 9, 2022, from 3 – 6:30 p.m., followed by a funeral home service at 6:30 p.m., in the George L Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Please visit our web site www.dohertyfuneralservice.com.