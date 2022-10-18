WHS graduate in Class of ’66 loved to travel and ski

READING — Jane (Hurton) Kelley, age 74 of Reading, formerly of Wakefield, died on October 15 at the Residences at Pearl Street in Reading.

She was born in Melrose on June 22, 1948 and was the daughter of the late Thomas G. and Margaret (Sullivan) Hurton.

Jane was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1966. She was a graduate of Suffolk University, and was retired from W.S. Aiken Company of Chelsea, MA. Jane was a longtime Reading resident. She loved to travel and ski. She was a member of Meadow Brook Golf Club in Reading.

She was the loving wife of Martin Kelley of Reading. She was the beloved sister of Michael Hurton and his wife Donna of Middleton, Stephen Hurton and his wife Sally of North Andover, Patricia Forsyth and her husband William of Wakefield, William Hurton and his wife Leslie of Wakefield, Constance Greenfield and her husband Stephen of Peabody, Karen Gurrisi her husband Frank of Hudson, NH, Elizabeth Cohen and her husband Mitch of Sarasota, FL, Timothy Hurton of Beverly Farms, Thomas Hurton and his wife Linda of Kingston, NH, and Andrew Hurton of Seabrook, NH. She was the Sister-in-law of George Levine of Methuen, Kevin Kelley and his wife Nancy of Wilmington, Maureen Miller and her husband Chris, and Mark Kelley and his partner Ken. She was pre-deceased by her sister Susan Levine. Jane is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and many close friends.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, October 21 from 3-7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Saturday, October 22 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oak’s Rd., Waltham MA, 02452 or The Hurton Family Scholarship Fund, c/o the Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield Inc. P.O. Box 321, Wakefield MA.