WAKEFIELD — Michael A. Cappotto, age 61, of Wakefield died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 8 at his residence.

Born in Lynn on March 31, 1961 he was the son of the late Alfred P. and Rose (Rodriguez) Cappotto.

Michael was raised in Lynn and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School. He has been a Wakefield resident since 1995. He had worked for the city of Lowell School Department for many years. Michael was a member of several bands and enjoyed “jamming” with his band mates. He was also a member of the North Boston Indian Motorcycle Riders Group and was an astronomy enthusiast.

He was the beloved husband of Veronica (O’Leary) Cappotto. He was the loving father of Raquel, Lindsey, and Cassidy Cappotto. He was the dear brother of Lynda Marsinelli and Laura Cappotto. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Jameson and Jocelyn O’Riordan.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Sunday, October 23 from 2-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.