Longtime resident was a business owner, real estate investor

WAKEFIELD — Jean M. Ventura, 89, of Wakefield, died on Saturday, December 17, at her home surrounded by family.

Born on September 18, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Rosario and Mary (Capone) Tucci.

Raised in Waltham, Jean was a graduate of Waltham High School, Class of 1952. She went on to work at the Star Market in Newton where she met her husband of almost 60 years. They resided in Wakefield for many years.

Along with her husband, John, Jean was a business owner and real estate investor. She loved spending time with her family, summers on Cape Cod, and was an avid supporter of the arts along with other charities. She also enjoyed cooking, shopping and Saturday afternoon outings with her eldest grandson.

Jean was the wife of the late John Ventura. She was the mother of Debra J. (Ventura) Kallenback-Arria and her husband Leo of Wakefield. She was the grandmother of Shaun McPartland of Boston, Christopher Kallenback and his wife Deanna of Nahant and was predeceased by her granddaughter, Courtney (Kallenback) DiPietro. She was the great grandmother of Kaylee DiPietro and Sophia Tammaro. Jean is also survived by many nieces, nephews and her beloved long term care givers, Theresa and Grace.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, December 29 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield prior to the Mass beginning at 9 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.