POLAR EXPRESS DAY, a beloved tradition for first-graders attending the Batchelder School, was held last week. The students, appropriately dressed in their best pajamas, were anxious to hear the story told by the Conductor (a.k.a. Principal Michael Maloney) of a magical trip to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Among the passengers were front row, l-r: Connor and Justin Ledoux, and Jane McDonald; back row, l-r: Molly Hinchion, Scottie Aldrich, Mr. Maloney, Giuliana Ronzio and Ellie Gelormini. (Nancy Boudreau Photo)