WAKEFIELD — Jeanette B. Coombs, longtime resident of Wakefield, formerly of Malden, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022. She was 84 years old.

Jeanette was born in Malden on April 22, 1938 and was one of six children born to Ercole and Grace Pagliccia. Jeanette grew up in Malden and married her high school sweetheart, Ray, in 1959, whom she adored throughout the years, especially during her final days.

Jeanette was known for always putting her family first and loved spending summer vacations with them on Cape Cod. She could often be heard saying, “I’m the Grandmother” to anyone who tried to overrule her decision to do something for her grandchildren.

All that knew her will say that her generous spirit could never be matched. From always contributing to fundraisers at the office, to leaving a big tip in the jar at Meletharb after asking the kids behind the counter to hand pack a quart of ice cream with all their might, she truly was a generous soul.

Her love of music will always be remembered. One of her favorite quotes was “Music is the universal language of mankind.” Music always made her happy, especially when she was at her daughter Jennifer’s house in Maine, overlooking the ocean, dancing and singing to anything from pop to classical and everything in between. She kept up to date on pop culture, staying relevant and knowledgeable, giving her the ability to engage in conversations with people from all walks of life. Jeanette loved the theater just as much as music. The theater brought her joy whenever she went. From Broadway to Boston to The Ogunquit Playhouse, she would go anywhere to see a show. Another passion of hers was sports. The Ultimate Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, she loved going to Fenway Park, but was just as happy staying home, sitting on the couch and watching the game with Ray.

Prior to retirement, Jeanette was a well-known, successful realtor in town and her car was usually seen parked in front of the office on Albion St., day or night. Her car even got towed on the 4th of July one year when she went to the office to “do one more thing.” It was second nature for her to go above and beyond for others, expecting nothing in return.

She could be counted on to light a candle for anyone who needed an extra prayer during tough times, always putting the needs of her family before her own. Her giving, caring nature always brought comfort to others.

She was respectful, classy and loving to all those who were blessed to know her. She will be deeply missed.

Jeanette was the beloved wife of Raymond Coombs of Wakefield. She was the loving mother of Raymond Coombs, Jr., of Stoneham; Karen Ford and her husband Robert Ford of Wakefield; Jennifer Trevor and her husband Brian Trevor of North Reading and Kerri Dixon and her husband Eric Dixon of Wakefield. She was the proud grandmother to Lauren Ford, Tyler Ford, Kelsey Trevor, Devin Trevor, Hana Dixon, Ian Dixon and Luke Dixon.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, January 3 form 4-8 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Wednesday, January 4 at 10 a.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.