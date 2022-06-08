Had a love for the arts, different cultures and learning

WAKEFIELD — John W. Daw, age 91, of Wakefield died Saturday, May 28 at the Bear Hill Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wakefield.

Born in Portsmouth, United Kingdom on August 13, 1930 he was the son of the late Ernest and Doris (Trim) Daw.

John was raised in Portsmouth, England. A student of Loughborough University (Leicestershire England) and captain of the rugby team. After university he joined the Royal Navy to fly planes for England becoming a Lieutenant in the British Navy Fleet Air Arm. His career moved to teaching as an associate professor at Karolinska Institute in Sweden, chartering planes for his company British Scandinavian Airlines, and worked for Atlas Copko in Sweden where he met his beloved wife. After moving to Florida with his wife for some sunshine, his teaching career continued, teaching English to non-English speaking pilots. Even though he eventually retired, he never stopped working and continued a career writing novels. He had a love for the arts, different cultures and learning.

He was the beloved husband of Britt-inger Daw (Haroldson). He was the loving father of Julian Daw and his wife Nina Daw of Nashua, New Hampshire. He was the adoring grandfather of Gage and Jackson. He was the dear Cousin of Trevor and Margaret Ayles.

His funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Sunday, June 12 at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.