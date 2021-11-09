An avid sports fan and a loyal friend

MELROSE — Joseph A. Rotunno, 62, of Melrose, passed away at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital on November 3, 2021.

Joe was born and raised in Melrose and a graduate of Melrose High School. He resided in Wakefield and worked as a truck driver for Odwalla Beverage Company. Joe was an avid sports fan, especially the Montreal Canadiens, Oakland A’s, Oakland Raider’s and the Boston Celtics. He was a very loyal friend and enjoyed going to bingo with his friends from Wakefield. Birthdays and holidays were very important to Joe; he never missed a single one.

Joe was the loving son of the late Paul and Anna (Greelish) Rotunno. Caring brother of Robert Rotunno and his wife, Linda, of Melrose; Teri Batting and her husband, Brett, of Malden and the late Paula (Rotunno)Guerino and Daniel Rotunno. Devoted uncle of Steven Guerino and his wife, Amanda, of Beverly and Brian and Kevin Batting of Malden. Also survived by relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Diabetes Foundation, 10 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by the Gately Funeral Home, Melrose. To sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com.