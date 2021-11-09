Wakefield gets ready for state meet this Saturday

WRENTHAM — The Wakefield High girls’ cross country team sent multiple representatives to Saturday’s MSTCA Frank Mooney Coaches Invitational at the Wrentham Developmental Center, including multiple student athletes who will serve as alternates for the state meet next Saturday.

One of those is freshman Grace Brackett who ran the freshman race like a “seasoned veteran,” according to head coach Karen Barrett. Brackett took 17th out of 135 runners in the large school division and earned a medal with a personal best time of 12.32 in the 3K course.

“Grace has worked really hard and I was so happy for her,” said Barrett. “She will be my first alternate for the state meet next weekend. That is quite an accomplishment for a freshman.”

Amber Roehrich had a huge PR in the 5K senior race finishing 54th out of 137 runners with a time of 21:57. Roehrich is Wakefield’s second alternate for the state meet.

“If she doesn’t get the opportunity to run next Saturday, I am really glad she had her best race of her career at the Coaches Invite,” said Barrett.

Wakefield’s third alternate is Maggie Barnard.

“She has certainly worked hard all season and is deserving of the third alternate,” said Barrett.

The top seven competing for the Warriors at states will be Sammy Seabury, who earned League MVP and All-Conference honors in the Middlesex League, ML All-Star Maddie Nett, ML All-Star Charlotte O’Neil, Lexy Yianacopolus, Maggie Leone, Julia Welch and Devon Jellison.

The MIAA Div. 2 State Meet will be held this Saturday, Nov. 13 at Gardner Golf Course.

“We have been working hard and look forward to competing in Gardner on Saturday,” said Barrett.