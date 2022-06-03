WHS graduate loved his family, Boston sports, astronomy, meteorology

DERRY, NH — Joseph E. Stanislawzyk (Joe) 61, of Derry, New Hampshire and formerly of Wakefield, MA passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 29th at his home.

Born in Melrose on October 11, 1960, he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Marie T. (Noonan) Stanislawzyk.

Joe was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1978. He graduated from Roxbury Community College in 1994. Joe was an avid Boston sports fan and was also a lover of astronomy and meteorology. His greatest love was his love for his family.

Joe is survived by his 11 loving siblings: Donna Laudano of Derry, NH; Gerard Stanislawzyk, Christine Stanislawzyk, Thomas Stanislawzyk, Timothy Stanislawzyk, Theresa Giannelli and Carol Encarnacao, all of Wakefield; Mary Stanislawzyk of Woburn; Susan Nathan of Maynard; and Clare Stanislawzyk and Joanne Stanislawzyk, both of Melrose. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. followed by an interment at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, Joe’s family asks that you make a charitable donation to your own favorite charity, in memory of Joe.