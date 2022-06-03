By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Local residents know that Wakefield has an impressive Police Department. But how many knew that the local force also includes some accomplished athletes?

A team from the Wakefield Police Department placed first in their division at the Boston “Run to Remember” half-marathon last weekend

The Wakefield PD team included Sgt. Jon Burnham, Detective Ken Silva, Officer Matt Surette, Officer Adam Hembrough and Officer Mark O’Brien, all of whom had been training for many weeks leading up to last weekend’s race.

The Boston Run to Remember honors the sacrifice of law enforcement officers and first responders. The Run to Remember was started by police officers and their friends to show support for first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty. All proceeds from the run support local youth and community programs and other local charities.

Each year, first responder departments from across the globe field teams of five or more runners who compete in the Boston Run to Remember half marathon “First Responder Challenge” for a cash prize to their own favorite charity.

Any first responder department can field a team of 5 or more runners to compete in this challenge for the half marathon. The runners must all be sworn, active officers on the day of the race. The times for the fastest five runners are averaged to determine the three fastest teams. Those teams receive a cash donation to a charity of their choosing or for use within their department station to better serve their community.

This year, the Wakefield PD team won the First Responder Challenge, Small Division (for departments of under 250 sworn officers), with a combined average time of 1:53:46. Finishing second in the small division race was the Laconia, New Hampshire Police Department, followed by the Quincy, Massachusetts PD team’s third place showing.

The Run to Remember is a USA Track & Field certified half marathon course that runs through historical sections of Boston including the Back Bay with the backdrop of the Boston skyline for inspiration.

Police Chief Steven Skory congratulated the Wakefield officers for their winning performance in the Run to Remember half marathon.

“I would like to thank everyone that participated in this important event,” Chief Skory said. “And a big congratulations goes out to our officers for their outstanding performance. The same level of dedication and determination that they display here at work carried over to race day. We are all proud of them.”