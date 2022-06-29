Her humor, zest for life and love for her family will be missed

READING — Katherine E. Golden, resident of Reading, and formerly of Wakefield, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at a Reading healthcare facility. She was 91.

Born in Gloucester on May 9, 1931, Katherine was one of two children of the late Joseph and Mary Frances (Vannah) Golden. She grew up in Gloucester, graduating from Gloucester High School in 1949. She attended Fisher College as well.

Katherine first worked for HP Hood and later, Hale & Dorr Law Office of Boston, as a Legal Secretary. She enjoyed her work, but truly enjoyed the lifelong friends she made over the years.

Katherine was a woman who loved her family. She was active in the lives of her nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. She traveled all over the world, enjoyed playing golf, playing bridge, spending time with her family in Hampton, New Hampshire, and watching the Boston Red Sox.

Katherine’s humor, zest for life, and love for her family and friends will be missed.

Katherine was the loving sister of the Late Mary Frances Foster and her late husband William. Cherished aunt of Tracy Dwyer of Epping, N.H.; Billie Mullen of Auburn, N.H.; Michael Foster of Dover, N.H.; Gayle Sandusky of Elliott, Maine and David Foster of Wallingford, Pa. Also survived by twelve great grandnieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather on Tuesday, June 28 at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield for her funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m.

