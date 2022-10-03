Avid golfer cherished his family and friends

TOPSFIELD — Kenneth J. Cataldo Jr., age 58 of Topsfield, formerly of Wakefield, died Friday, September 23 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

Born in Melrose on June 3, 1964, he was the beloved son of Kenneth J. and Ellie T. (Rogers) Cataldo of Belleview, FL.

Ken was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1983. He had been the general manager of Colonial Volkswagen of Medford, where he received many prestigious sales awards, winning many trips that allowed him to travel the world extensively with his family. Ken was a member of the Wakefield Knights of Columbus, Council 104 and was an avid golfer. Most important to Ken were his children, his family and his loved ones.

In addition to his parents, Ken is survived by his four cherished children: Jake, Sam, Tyler and Brooke Cataldo; his loving companion, Sandra Napolitano of Wakefield; his adoring sister, Christine Burns and her husband Stephen of Wakefield and their children, Elizabeth, Gregory, and Evan Burns. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Andrew McCluskey of Wakefield as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by his sister Lisa Cataldo McCluskey.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, Oct 6 from 3-7pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CJD Foundation, 3634 W. Market St., Suite 110, Akron, Ohio 44333 or to Kaplan Family Hospice House, c/o Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923.