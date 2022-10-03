A loving mother who created beautiful, handcrafted jewelry

EAST BOSTON — It is with great sadness that the family of Erika Lynne Williams announces her unexpected passing on September 28, 2022. Erika was only 36 years old and will be forever remembered.

Erika was the beloved daughter of Robin (Spiriti) Williams of Swampscott and Robert T. Williams and his wife Terri of Wakefield. In addition to her parents, Erika is survived by her cherished daughters, Bella and Serenity; her loving fiancé Peter Anganis of Saugus; her brother Robert Williams and his wife Nicole of Topsfield; her sister Shawna Williams and Drew of Exeter; her two nephews Bobby and Mikey; her many aunts and uncles: Patricia and Donald Cronan of NH, Kathleen and Kenneth Yazinka of Wakefield, Diane Williams of Wakefield, David Williams of Wakefield, Janet and James Connors of Wakefield, Steven Williams of Wakefield, and Cheryl Williams of Wakefield; as well as many dear cousins and their families and her close friends.

Erika lived in Saugus for many years where she attended school and then brought her first beautiful daughter, Bella, into this world! She then went on and moved to the waterfront in East Boston where she loved overlooking the Boston Harbor, marina, and the Boston skyline. It was there that she brought her second precious daughter, Serenity, into her life! Erika loved her girls with ALL HER HEART. Erika loved and had amazing knowledge for everything and anything to do with astronomy and astrology. Through her love of gemology, Erika created the most beautiful, handcrafted jewelry using unique gemstones, minerals, and crystals. Erika was an avid writer (you couldn’t put one of her stories down) who also just loved reading a good book, music, photography, and gravitated to helping those in need. Erika will be forever missed.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, October 5 from 4-7 p.m. Her funeral service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, Erika would have loved to have donations may be made to Circle of Hope either by mail to PO Box 920724, Needham, Ma 02492 or online at www.circleofhopeonline.org/donate-today.