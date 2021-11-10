Father of five children and step-father to two

MELROSE — Lee Tyler Ingalls, 84, of Melrose, passed peacefully on November 8, 2021.

Lee was born on August 28,1937 to Hazel (Rand) and Albert Ingalls, both from Massachusetts. He was raised in Malden, later moved to Everett and then to Stoneham, where he graduated high school.

Lee met and married his first wife, Gail Patricia (Doiron) Ingalls and had five children. Later he married his cherished wife, Suzanne (Hudlin) Foley Ingalls and became step-father to her two children.

Lee Ingalls was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Hazel Ingalls; his step-mother Dorothy (Smith) Ingalls, his brothers Albert Ingalls, George Smith, Ronald Smith; his sisters Catherine (Ingalls) Fournier and Michelle (Ingalls) Potter. Lee Ingalls leaves behind his loving wife Suzanne and his children: Mark Ingalls and his wife, Sheri Anderson, of North Easton; James Foley and his wife, Jodie, of Aliso Viejo, California; Cheryl (Foley) Murphy of Melrose; Keith Ingalls and his wife, Leslie, of Wakefield; Lee Coleman and her husband, Francis, of Plymouth; Diane and her husband, Christian, of Wakefield and Jeannette Waugh and her husband, Richard, of Tewksbury. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Sunday, November 14 from 2 – 5 p.m.. A Graveside service will be held at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, 185 Lake St., Peabody on Monday, November 15 at 11a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. For directions and to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.