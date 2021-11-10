A deeply religious woman who loved to hang out with friends and family

WAKEFIELD — Viola Confalone went to be with her Lord on Monday, November 8, 2021.

She was born on March 12, 1920 and was the daughter of the late Angelo and Madeline (Bimonte) DeLisio.

Viola had five siblings including Genevieve Sabella who predeceased her on the same day, November 8, in 1970 and Frederick DeLisio who predeceased her on March 14, 2019. A brother and a sister died very young in Italy and a brother in the US during the 1917 pandemic, which was still going on when she was born.

She grew up in Revere and worked as a seamstress with her father and sister in the garment district in Boston, as well as after she married at the Robie Factory in Wakefield. She met her husband John A. Confalone at the Oceanview Ballroom on Revere Beach. They married on June 11, 1950 and were married until he passed in 1976. She leaves a son John S. Confalone of Wakefield as well seven nephews and nieces: Eva Perullo, Anthony Sabella, Frederick DeLisio, Mark DeLisio, Conrad DeLisio, Candace DeLisio DeCredico, and Alfred Confalone as well as many great and great great nephews and nieces and cousins.

Viola loved her church and was involved at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere until 1950 and, after she married, at St. Florence in Wakefield. She was past President of the St. Florence Lady Sodality as well as a member of the Legion of Mary and other church groups. She was involved with the Wakefield Senior Center as well as the Kosmos Club. Viola had considered becoming a nun when she was 19-20 but her sister told her you’ll have to get up at 5 a.m. to scrub the floors. She liked to sleep late so that may have been a factor in her decision. Viola was involved with her many charities, both religious and secular, especially St. Florence Church and PEERServants of Wakefield.

Viola loved her many friends and family and was involved in many activities. She loved to hang out with her friends during the summer at her cottage in Seabrook as well as many bus trips. In later years, Viola became politically active, and her and her friends were a major factor in her son winning an election to a town board. Viola was surprised to live as long as she did and endured many bouts with sicknesses. She relied heavily on her faith and looked forward to seeing her Lord and many friends and family in Heaven.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, November 12 from 3-7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be held in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Saturday, November 13 at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, MA 01880.

The family would like to thank Merrimack Valley Hospice for their care of Viola.