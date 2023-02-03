Loved spending time with family and watching the Sox

WAKEFIELD — Lena Dieso, age 99 of Wakefield, formerly a longtime resident of Revere, died on Tuesday, January 31 at the Pilgrim Rehab and Nursing Home in Peabody.

She was born in Genoa, Italy on March 16, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Frank and Ida (Vignali) Zani.

Lena enjoyed being around her family, especially her granddaughters and her five great grandsons. She was an avid Red Sox fan.

She was the beloved wife of the late John Dieso. She was the loving mother of Jeanne Young and her husband Colin of Wakefield, and the late Carol Vasapolli. She was the cherished grandmother of Kristine Robinson and her husband Joel of Wakefield, and Lauren Constantine and her husband Peter of Andover. She was the great grandmother of Colin, James, Peter, Zachary, and Michael. Lena was also the sister of the late Elmo and Alfred Zani.

Funeral services will be private and are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield MA 01880.