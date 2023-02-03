Enjoyed oil painting, storytelling and was an avid reader

WAKEFIELD — Teresa L. McCallion, age 92, of Wakefield died January 30, 2023 in Woburn. She was born in Boston on November 25, 1930 and was the beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Gavin) McCallion.

She was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Saint Augustine High School in Boston and later attended classes at Harvard College. Teresa was employed by Regina Cleri, the home for the senior priests of the Archdiocese of Boston. Her time at Regina Cleri was more than a job; it was truly her calling and life’s work. She will be fondly remembered for her fierce dedication and loyalty over her 49 years of service. She enjoyed oil painting, storytelling and was an avid reader. Teresa was also active in the Right to Life Movement.

Miss. McCallion was the sister of the late Tomas McCallion. She was the aunt of Patrick McCallion and his wife Judith, Sean McCallion and Molly McCallion Mainor.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Florence Church/The Lazarus Center for Healing Shrine, 47 Butler Avenue Wakefield on Monday, February 6 at 10:30. Interment will follow at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. Visitation will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Avenue, Wakefield on Sunday, February 5 from 2-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Regina Cleri, 66 Brooks Drive, Braintree, MA 02184.