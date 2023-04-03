An honest and kind woman who loved to travel

WAKEFIELD — Lois Pasquerella, 87, of Wakefield has passed away. She was the daughter of the late Joseph F. Jacobs and the late Bridget V. Jacobs, and beloved mother of son Paul. Survived by Hank Pasquerella of Reading, son Paul and his wife Caroline Zeind of Wellesley, older brother Joseph Jacobs and wife Joan Jacobs of Cincinnati, and their children Joseph Jacobs, Beth Mock, and Maureen Maier, and their families. Younger brothers Robert Jacobs and Francis Jacobs, also deceased.

Born February 14, 1936, Lois Ann Jacobs grew up in Everett and graduated in 1954 from Cheverus High School in Malden. During her working career, she started out with New England Telephone & Telegraph at age 18 through her final position for the Department of Energy office in Boston, retiring at age 70. A life-long Democrat and Red Sox fan, Lois resided in Wakefield from 1983. She traveled extensively throughout the United States while employed by the federal government, and was an avid restaurant-goer. She followed fashion design and attended to classic styles, taking pride in how she presented herself to the world. Her honesty, kindness, and forthright spirit will be greatly missed.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, April 5 from 11 a.m. – 1p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of your choice.