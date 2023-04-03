Active West Side Social Club member

WAKEFIELD — Thomas E. Oates, age 54, a Wakefield native, passed unexpectedly Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Born in Stoneham on June 16, 1968, he was the cherished son of E. Joyce (Donahue) Oates and the late Timothy J. Oates.

Tommy was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1986. He was active in both the West Side Social Club of Wakefield and the American Legion of Stoneham. He was also a talented plumber and loyal employee of Dan-Cel Commercial.

Tommy was the beloved father of his children, Charlie Oates of Gloucester and Leah Rae Breda of Ocala, Fla. He will also be missed by his siblings Karen Aucone and her husband Thomas of Beverly; Nancy Summa of Wakefield; Timothy J. Oates, Jr. and his wife Flora of Wakefield; Maureen Farinato of Derry, N.H.; Dennis M. Oates and his wife Denise of Wakefield; and the late Charles F. Oates. Additionally, he will be remembered by his former wife Lisa P. (Pitman) Jacques, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, April 4 from 4-7 p.m. His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 a.m.

A private family burial will take place after services.