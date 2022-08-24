Member of First Parish Congregational Church

WAKEFIELD — Mary K. MacLaughlin, age 98, a longtime Wakefield resident died Monday, August 22 at the Greenwood Nursing Home in Wakefield.

Born in Wakefield on September 15, 1923 she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Aphrodite (Petropoulos) Klapes.

Mary was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1941. Raising her own family in Wakefield, Mary was a stay-at-home mom until the early passing of her beloved husband, Robert. She then went to work for American Mutual Insurance Company until her retirement. In her youth, she enjoyed working for the family business, the former Colonial Spa of Main Street in Wakefield. She was also a member of the First Parish Congregational Church and volunteered her time at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital gift shop. Mary was also an avid knitter and enjoyed making Afghan blankets.

She was the wife of the late Robert K. MacLaughlin. She was the mother of John R. MacLaughlin of Wakefield and Mark C. MacLaughlin of Medford. She was the grandmother of Ashley Carnes and Robert MacLaughlin and the great grandmother of Emilia and Oliver. She was the sister of Benjamin C. Klapes of Wakefield, Constantine C. Klapes of Andover, and the late John C., Michael C., and Alexander C. Klapes. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, August 25 at 12:30 p.m. A visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.