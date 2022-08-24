A lover of life and people who was a true ‘gamer’

WAKEFIELD — Loretta M. McCarthy passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, August 21.

Loretta leaves sons John J. McCarthy Jr. and his wife Leah of Wakefield and Michael P. McCarthy and his companion Cathe Mustone of Gloucester. She was the loving Nana to her six grandchildren: Andrew, Patrick, Joseph, Megan, Jack and Grace and was the loving longtime companion to Finton “Mo” Mohyde of Stoneham.

Loretta was predeceased by her beloved husband John J. McCarthy in 2003.

Loretta was born in Somerville on May 28, 1931, raised in Belmont and was a graduate of Belmont High School class of 1949. Loretta was a proud graduate and President of her class of Boston University – Practical Arts & Letters 1954.

Loretta married her late husband, John, in 1959 and moved to Wakefield to raise their sons. She was a member of St. Joseph Parish. They shared 44 years of marriage.

Loretta loved people, she loved life, and she loved nightly Manhattan’s. She was a true ‘gamer.’ She played in a Bridge group and on tennis teams. She golfed. During the summer you could often find Loretta on Long Beach in Rockport playing Scrabble with her sister and nieces. She taught her grandchildren to play Canasta – the games were fierce. In later years, she played cards weekly with a group of wonderful, kind friends.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Monday, August 29, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the John J. McCarthy Scholarship Fund, c/o The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield Inc., P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880.