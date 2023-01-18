Avid reader and Boston sports fan

WAKEFIELD — Maureen E. Burke, age 64, a lifelong resident of Wakefield died unexpectedly on Thursday, January 12 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Born in Melrose on July 8, 1958 she was the daughter of the late Edwin J. and Helen (Cronin) Burke.

Maureen was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1977. After completing high school, she began a more than 30-year career as a material planner and buyer, working for a handful of companies over the past three decades. She was an avid reader and Boston sports fan. Maureen loved camping, traveling, and visiting the beach. She also loved family get togethers.

She was the loving sister of Lorraine Curran and her husband Paul of Wakefield, Dodie Burke of Malden, Joanne Burke and her late husband Richard Greenlaw of Danvers, and the late John E. Burke, who only recently passed on December 30, 2022. She was the aunt of Brian Curran and Arthur Ware, Scott Curran and Michelle Curran. She is also survived by many cousins and cherished friends.

A celebration of Maureen’s life will be planned in the spring. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen’s name may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.