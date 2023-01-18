Loving mother and grandmother who loved watching game shows

WAKEFIELD — Christine E. Lacerda, age 86, a lifelong Wakefield resident died Monday, January 16 at the Bear Hill Nursing Center.

Born in Wakefield on April 27, 1936 she was the daughter of the late Richard S. and Christine (Perry) Muse.

Christine was raised in Wakefield and attended Wakefield Public Schools. She loved watching game shows, cartoons, and all of the Law and Order’s there were. She was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Christine had worked as a nurse’s aide at a few local nursing homes and prior to her retirement had spent many years working as a sales clerk at Kmart. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, which she enjoyed hosting when her children were younger. Christine was also a wonderful baker.

She was the loving mother of Anna Kupferberg and her husband Marc of Chicago, IL, Debra Muse and her husband Richard of Wakefield, Eileen Bent of Chelsea, Richard Bent of Salem, Janet Golisano and her husband Salvatore of Chelsea, and Frank Lacerda and his wife Sueanne of Salisbury. She was the cherished grandmother of Tiffany Rose, John Scheri, Joseph Muse, Donna Smutek, Mike Sheri, Stephen Bent, James Goggin, Richard Bent, Patrick Bent, Alicia Garduna, Salvatore Golisano, Gino Golisano, Christine Lacerda, Wayne-Lynn Lacerda, and Frank Lacerda. She was the sister of Patricia Caprio of Salem, NH, Edward Muse and wife Judith of Wakefield, David Muse of Sanford, ME, Donna Feola and her husband Raymond of Laconia, NH, Diane Stephan and her husband Phillip of Merrimac, and the late Judith Nagle. She is also survived by 17 great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday at 12 noon. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m.- 12 noon. Interment, Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.