NATICK — Neil Richard Podolsky, age 75, of Natick and former longtime Wakefield resident, died November 7 at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Everett on December 21, 1946 he was the son of the late Abram and Anne (Cohen) Podolsky.

Neil was raised in Lynnfield and was a graduate of Lynnfield High School, Class of 1967. He had been a Wakefield resident for more than 30 years. He was a proud US Army Veteran having served the country in Korea and he was an avid New England sports fan. Neil enjoyed all outdoor pursuits, especially fishing, hiking and kayaking. He also took great pride in his yard and the upkeep of his home. “Grampy Neil” always enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren.

He was the beloved husband of the late Linda Jean (Keegan) Podolsky. He was the loving father of Cheryl Gardner and her husband Jeremy of Ohio, Jonathan Podolsky and his wife Kristen of New Hampshire, and Leah Pretty and her husband Christopher White of North Andover. He was the cherished grandfather of Lauren Gardner, Evelyn White, and Isaac Podolsky. He is also survived by his loving partner, Judy Ball of Natick.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, November 14 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or via dana-farber.org/gift

Or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.