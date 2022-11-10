Enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening and walking

SEABROOK, N.H. — Florence “Anne” Cotter, 86, of Seabrook, N.H. formerly of Wakefield died on November 5 at her residence.

Born in Malden on August 17, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Florence (Murphy) Cotter.

Anne had retired from NYNEX and had also worked at CVS in Wakefield and Seabrook. She enjoyed her travels to Florida, Hawaii, and the Canadian Rockies. Anne also enjoyed reading, gardening, walking, and dining out.

She was the sister of the late Patricia Cotter. Anne was the cousin of Marcia and William Scanlon of Wakefield, Louise and the late Robert Scanlon of N.H. and Kathleen and the late Richard Scanlon of Wilmington, and Christine Cotter of Maine.

A Graveside service will be held on Monday at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.