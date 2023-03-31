Loved golfing, bowling and traveling

SAUGUS — Paul Peter Driscoll passed away on March 7, 2023. He was 80 years old. Paul was born in Revere and lived in Boston, Wakefield, and Saugus.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, Paul Thomas Driscoll and Catherine Marie (Abbruzzese) Driscoll. He leaves behind his sons, Peter and Robert Driscoll, his daughter Christine Driscoll, his four grandchildren, many friends and his beloved granddog Frank and cat Julie.

Paul loved golfing, plants, flowers and cats, and was featured on the front page of the local newspaper for his home garden and flower displays over the years. He served in the United States Army at Fort Dix, NJ and retired from GE after 40 years of service as a machinist. Paul enjoyed spending time with his friends golfing, bowling, playing cards, and traveling.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.