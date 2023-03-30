MATT ELWELL

WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s boys’ hockey coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2022-23 season.

The Freedom Division champion Warriors had three All-Stars earn the nod: senior captain Joe Colliton, senior captain Matt Elwell and senior Dom DeAngelis.

DeAngelis had a phenomenal season as Wakefield’s starting goalie. He recorded three shutouts, had a goals against average of 2.1 per game and played well during Wakefield’s postseason run.

“Dom had a very good season for us,” said head coach Mike Geary. “His numbers were the best on the Freedom side of the Middlesex League. We leaned on him a lot this year. He competed every day in practice and in games. I think that was a key of why he played so well.”

Elwell was the team’s leading scorer finishing the regular season with 15 goals and 14 assists and scored an overtime goal in Wakefield’s first round state tournament game against Plymouth North.

“Matt was the best player in the Freedom Division,” said Geary. “His point totals were impressive but more important was when he scored his goals. He had two overtime goals and six game-winning goals. He’s a good leader and a clutch performer.”

Colliton was the leader on the blue line for Wakefield, providing solid, two-way hockey and playing in every scenario for the team. He scored, along with Elwell in the team’s 3-2 win over Algonquin in the Round of 16.

“Joe was terrific for us all season,” said Geary. “Similar to Matt, he was great for us in a ton of situations and provided good leadership. He logged a ton of minutes for us and was good on special teams.”

Wakefield finished the regular season at 11-7-2, securing the Freedom title and earning a home game in the tournament, the aforementioned OT win over Plymouth North. Their thrilling road win over Algonquin sent them to the state quarterfinals where they fell to Div. 2 runner-up Duxbury.

2022-23 MIDDLESEX LEAGUE BOYS’ HOCKEY ALL-STARS

Freedom Division

Name Team

Matt Elwell Wakefield

Joe Colliton Wakefield

Dom DeAngelis Wakefield

Nathan Alberti Wilmington

Bobby Cyr Wilmington

Michael Daniels Wilmington

Jack Dickie Watertown – MVP

Aiden Campbell Watertown

Casey Williams Watertown

Koby Sloan Burlington

Matthew Fuccione Melrose

Bobby Cooke Stoneham