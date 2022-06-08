Proudly served during the Vietnam era and member of the K of C

STONEHAM — Richard J. Meuse, age 75, of Stoneham formerly of Wakefield, passed away June 5, 2022 at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Born in Lawrence on July 4, 1946 he was the son of the late Clarence and Josephine (Hurley) Meuse.

Richard, raised in Wakefield, was a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School, Class of 1964. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country during the Vietnam era. Upon returning home from his military service, he attended Bentley College and received his bachelor’s degree in accounting. Richard raised his family in Stoneham; together they loved to celebrate the Fourth of July in Wakefield and spend their summers at the beach. An avid golfer, he enjoyed a yearly trip with his friends to Province Lake Golf Club. He was a lifetime member of the Wakefield Knights of Columbus – Council 104. After retiring from the New England Teamsters Federal Credit Union as CFO, Richard enjoyed his retirement reading novels and sharing weekly lunches with his grandsons. Always a Boston sports fan, he knew “Yaz was the best.”

He was the beloved husband of Dolores (Dumont) Meuse, with whom he shared 50 wonderful years of marriage, and the loving father of Patricia Meuse and her partner Melissa Anderson of Stoneham and James Meuse and his wife Lindsay of Wakefield. He was the cherished grandfather of Alexander and Nicholas. He leaves his sister Judith Robins and her husband Clint of Westwood, brother Gerald Meuse and his wife Elaine of Wakefield, and his late sister Mary-Jo Melendy. He was the brother-in-law of Elaine Curran and her husband John of Scarborough, Maine and Uncle Rick to many nieces and nephews.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham on Friday at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Interment, St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Spinal Muscular Atrophy: Cure SMA, 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.