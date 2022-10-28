A loving family oriented man who always had his heart in the right place

PEABODY — Richard J. “Rick” Zeimetz, of Peabody and formerly longtime resident of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at age 76.

Rick was born in Malden on August 27, 1946, one of three children of the late Marion L. (Mongeau) and Albert B. Zeimetz. He was raised in Wakefield, graduated from Wakefield High School and served in the US Army from 1966 until 1968.

After hearing her sing at Church, Rick was married to Clare Brown on April 24, 1982 at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, and they remained in Wakefield to raise their daughter, Ann Marie. Rick attended Bentley University and New England Institute of Banking, and worked as Bank Manager & Auditor for Malden Trust Co. for over 25 years. A dedicated, hardworking employee, he enjoyed his work and the many friendships he developed with his colleagues. He retired at age 62 to spend more time with his family, which was always his first priority in life.

In his free time, Rick was content to spend time at home with family, or putter around the yard, gardening. He was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox, enjoyed bike rides with Ann Marie, and vacations to Cape Cod, and cruises to Bermuda or the Caribbean.

Rick always had his heart in the right place. He loved a good laugh, chose his words carefully, and always thought of others first. Whether a friend or family member, you could always count on Rick with his quiet strength and unconditional kindness. With Clare, his life was enriched by their lifelong devotion to Most Blessed Sacrament Church where they first met, were married, and maintained many friendships.

Most of all, Rick was a true family man who made a positive impact on those around him with simple kindness and loving attention. Rick will be deeply and sorely missed, but his incredibly kind spirit and humble, selfless nature will continue on in the hearts of his family. May he rest in eternal peace.

Rick was the beloved husband of Clare A. (Brown) Zeimetz with whom he shared 40 years of marriage. Devoted father of Ann Marie Zeimetz-Green and her wife Cara of Methuen. Cherished grandfather of Emelia Jo. Caring brother of Robert Zeimetz and his wife Janice of Nashua, N.H., and the late Donna Gonzalez and her late husband Tony. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather in honor of Rick’s life during visiting hours at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 9-11 a.m., followed by his funeral service celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors by the US Army at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Stoneham. If you wish, gifts in Rick’s memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island NY 10306 or www.apdaparkinson.org. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.