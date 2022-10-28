Retired dentist who was a sports enthusiast

WINTHROP — Robert E. Corvi, a retired dentist, passed away in Winthrop on October 19, 2022, he was 84 years of age. Dr. Corvi was raised in East Boston, had a dental practice in East Boston and lived in Stoneham for many years.

Bob was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots. He attended Boston Latin High School where he excelled in football and baseball as a standout quarterback and pitcher. During high school, he had the opportunity to pitch at Fenway Park and received a tryout request from the New York Yankees, an offer he rejected to attend Bowdoin College.

After three years at Bowdoin, he was accepted to Tufts Dental School where he earned his DMD degree. He served in the U.S. Air Force, practicing dentistry at the rank of Captain while stationed in Izmir, Turkey. Later in life, his competitive spirit led to a penchant for golf. He was a long-time member of Salem Country Club in Peabody and spent his winters at Pelican Bay in Naples, Fla. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis during his time in Naples and was a former member of Pelican Bay and Imperial Golf Clubs.

Bob was the loving husband of the late Ann (Spinale) Corvi. Beloved father of Robert E. Corvi II of Lynnfield. Cherished grandfather of Christopher and Marissa Corvi of Lynnfield. Loving brother of Madeline Siracusa of Winthrop. Caring brother-in-law of Mary Ann Manzoli of Lynnfield. Proud uncle of Renee Vasconcellos and great uncle of Joshua Vasconcellos. Also survived by several cousins, family members and friends.

Visitation was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 5 -7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Patrick’s Church, 71 Central St. Stoneham on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Lindenwood Cemetery in Stoneham. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers donations in Robert’s name may be made to the Jimmy Fund at www.jimmyfund.org./donations. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com