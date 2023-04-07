Had a love of trains, travel and storytelling

NORTH READING — Robert D. Rose, age 86, of North Reading, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Born in Methuen on November 2, 1936 he was the son of the late Edwin A. and Ruby (Dow) Rose.

Mr. Rose was raised in Andover and Methuen and was a standout high school football player. He enjoyed target shooting and even made his own bullets from scratch; he was also a firearms instructor. He had worked for Toledo Scale for 20 years as a service technician, before going out on his own and ultimately taking on the position of Sealer of Weights and Measures with the towns of Wakefield, Topsfield, Hamilton, Groveland, Merrimac and Danvers. Mr. Rose had a love of trains, travel, and storytelling (even if the stories were not true). He was a member of the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his beloved wife Martha E. (Bayrd) Rose; his two sons, Wallace L. Rose and his wife Linda of New Hampshire and Leonard E. Rose and his fiancée Kathryn Neal of North Reading; his daughter, Sharon R. Rose and her husband William Brianas; as well as eleven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother John N. Rose.

His funeral service was held in the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield on Wednesday, April 12 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, April 11 from 4-7 p.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.