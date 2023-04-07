Loved being on a boat and woodworking

WAKEFIELD — Charles D. “Rusty” Neville, age 78 of Wakefield, died on Monday, April 3 at his home.

He was born in Enid, Oklahoma on November 28, 1944 and was the son of the late Charles and Anna (Nickerson) Neville.

Charles was a graduate of Malden Catholic High School, class of 1962 and Northeastern University. He was a retired principal engineer at Polaroid. He loved being on a boat, whether sailboat or motorboat, and his favorite place was Back Beach in Essex. He loved going up and down the New England coast on the family boat for vacation. Along with woodworking, Charles had a passion for do-it-yourself work around the home and could fix almost anything.

He was the beloved husband of Janice (Prescott) Neville. He was the loving father of Charles M. Neville and his wife Doris of Newburyport, Kathleen Larkin of Haverhill, and John Neville and his wife Michele of Groveland. He was the brother of Jim, John, Bill and Mike Neville, Anne Lavery, and the late Peter Neville. He was the grandfather of Brendan, Shannon, Jake, Zachary, and Charlie.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday from 4-7 p.m. His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Tuesday at 10 a.m. followed by an interment at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. For online guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com