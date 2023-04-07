Loving father who served as President of Retired Men’s Club

WAKEFIELD — Robert E. (Bob) Tremblay, age 83 of Wakefield, passed on Tuesday, April 4 at his Brightview Living home with his family by his side.

He was born in Salem on October 25, 1939 to the French Canadian parents, Edward and Angelina (Tetrault) Tremblay. He graduated both from St. Mary’s high school in Lynn in 1957 and Northeastern University in 1962 majoring in electrical engineering.

He was the loving father of Suzanne Melanson of Wakefield and John Tremblay and his wife Lynne of Bolton. He was the brother of Richard, his wife Janice, and the late Norman Tremblay. He was the passionate grandfather of Brian, Michael and Steven Melanson and Kyle and Holly Tremblay. He leaves his former wives and close friends Linda (Russo) Tremblay and Lisa DiTrapano.

Bob’s first career included a range of roles in the wireless electronics industry, co-founding several successful manufacturers’ representative businesses. He turned his love for plants into his second career starting Interiorscapes that grew to over 100 clients in the Boston area. Through the years, he stayed active with family, sports, plant education, YMCA Biddy Basketball, served as President of the Wakefield Retired Men’s Club, Eucharistic ministries, Lynnfield and Saugus Senior Centers, and other charitable works.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave. Wakefield on Monday from 4-7 p.m. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St. Wakefield on Tuesday 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers or plants, donations to honor his memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

