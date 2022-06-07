Army veteran was a longtime Wakefield resident

WAKEFIELD — Roger W. Raymond, 81, of Wakefield died Saturday June 4, at the MelroseWakefield Hospital.

Born in Plymouth, NH September 10, 1940, he was the son of the late William and Rena (Madore) Raymond.

Roger was raised in Plymouth, NH. He served his country honorably in the Army during the Vietnam era. He was a Wakefield resident for over 50 years. Roger was an active member of the Wakefield Bowling League and the West Side Social Club. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing.

Roger was the father of Lynn Zarba and her companion David Hickerson of Lynn, Michael Raymond and his wife Theresa of Peabody, Tito Raymond and his wife Amy of CA, Pam Raymond of Melrose, and Jose Raymond of Peabody. He was the brother of Marie Fortin of Alaska and the late Tyrone Raymond, Shirley Lacrox, Janet Fortin, Theresa DeBarge and Cindy Kahrman. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105.