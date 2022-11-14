An avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids

WAKEFIELD — Stephen Edward Doyle, 86, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Born and raised in Wakefield, he was the son of Francis W. and Catherine A. (Dugan) Doyle.

Steve attended Don Bosco Technical School in Boston. He served in the Naval Reserves during the Vietnam War, and married Gail Davidson of Braintree in 1959. They remained in Wakefield, where they raised their four children. Steve took an early retirement from Xerox after a 30-year career and enjoyed spending time caring for his grandchildren.

An avid sports fan, Steve’s greatest passion was golf. He was an active and celebrated member of Bear Hill Golf Club, where he caddied as a boy.

Stephen Doyle is survived by his wife Gail Doyle, and their children Kathleen Jodrey and late husband Arthur Jodrey, James Doyle and wife Margaret Doyle, Karen Howse and partner John Mocik, and David Doyle and wife Christine Doyle. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is survived by brother Frank Doyle and sister Martha Cave, and predeceased by sisters Marie Doyle, Ann Micalizzi, and Catherine Grandpre.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 18 at St Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., in Wakefield at 10 a.m. followed by an interment at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield.