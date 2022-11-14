An antique car enthusiast and loved to travel

WAKEFIELD — Robert E. Lee, age 89 of Wakefield died Friday, November 11 in Wakefield. He was born in Malden on August 9, 1933 and was the son of the late William E. and Muriel E. (McEwen) Lee. Mr. Lee was raised in Malden and was a graduate of Malden High School and later attended the M.I.T. General Electric Apprentice Program. He spent forty years as an Engineer at the General Electric Aircraft Engine Division in Lynn. He retired in 1993. He was an antique car enthusiast and was a member of North Shore Old Car Club of Danvers and was also a member of the Packard Club. He enjoyed extensive travel with his late wife Geraldine and was a longtime summer resident at Square Pond in Shapleigh, Maine.

He was the beloved husband of the late Geraldine A. (Musgrave) with whom he shared sixty-five years of marriage. He was the loving father of Robin T. Kozachuk and her husband William, Wendy G. Schwerdtfeger and husband Scott, Janette E. Mahar and husband Michael and Kristen A. Mitchell and husband Scott. He was the grandfather of William, Nicole, Brandon, Blake, Nathaniel, Bradford, Alexander, Cameron and Tyler. He is also survived by his twelve great grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home 19 Yale Avenue Wakefield on Friday, November 18 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in W. Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1120 Framingham, MA 01701 or to the Square Pond Improvement Association, P.O. Box 326 Shapleigh, ME 04076.