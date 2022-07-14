Had a zest for life and was extremely proud of his Polish heritage

WAKEFIELD — Thaddeus J. “Ted” Zaremba, age 91, longtime Wakefield resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 12, 2022. Ted was the husband of the late Jean (Newton) Zaremba, sharing 59 years of marriage. He was a loving father to son John Zaremba and wife Donna of Wilmington, daughter Jean Zaremba and wife Debbie Serino of Wakefield, Papa to two cherished grandchildren Jacquilyn Zaremba of Charlestown and Lauren Zaremba of Boston and pup Dallas.

Ted is survived by brother Chester Zaremba and wife Ann of Chelsea and was predeceased by his siblings Stanley Zaremba, Edward Zaremba, Vera Barys, Agnes Pretti and Lucille Owocki. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Ted was born on July 23, 1930, in Chelsea, at 90 Chestnut Street to Maryanna (Lukasiak) and Walter Zaremba, graduating from Chelsea High School in 1948. He was drafted into the Army in 1952 and honorably discharged in 1954 and worked for Raytheon Company for 37 years retiring in 1991 at age 61. Ted was extremely proud of his Polish heritage, enjoying all things Polish. He was a founding member of the Polish American Veterans Club Post 13 in Chelsea. He loved Polka music, sailing on countless Polka themed cruises following his favorite Polka Bands like a groupie. He became friends with the bandleaders and Polish music was forever playing in the house loud enough for everyone to hear. Dancing the Polka with his wife Jean was his biggest passion.

Ted had a zest for life. He always had a smile for everyone, and he’d greet you with a warm hello, his big blue eyes shining. Ted spent his summers in Little Compton, RI and loved time spent with the Round Meadows crew, but his family was his world. And he was our world too.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, on Tuesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Monday, July 18 from 4-7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in Ted’s memory to Bedford VA; VA Bedford Healthcare System, CDCE (135), 200 Springs Road, Bedford, Massachusetts 01730.