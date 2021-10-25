WAKEFIELD — Theresa (Meuse) LaSpina of Wakefield and Tewksbury passed away peacefully with her family at her side on October 20, 2021 at the High Pointe House of Merrimack Valley Hospice in Haverhill, MA.

Tess was the devoted wife of John (deceased), loving mother of her seven children Teresa Panarese and her husband John of Peabody, Michael of Littleton, Nanci Ruehrwein (deceased) and her husband John of Wakefield, Steven and his wife Betty of Wakefield, John and his wife Susan of Derry, NH, Jo-Ann and her husband Bill Stevens of Tewksbury, and Edward of Pocasset.

She committed her adult lifetime to the faithful service of Jehovah and will be missed by her family, friends and her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

At her request services will be private.

