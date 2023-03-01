Loved to volunteer, play Bingo and listen to Irish music

WAKEFIELD — Veronica Mary (Coleman) McGuire, age 94, of Wakefield passed away peacefully on Monday, February 27 at Melrose Wakefield hospital. She was the daughter of the late Patrick and Maryann (Kilmurray) Coleman. Vera was born and grew up in Lucan Ireland in a row house overlooking the famous River Liffey that runs through Dublin. In 1950 she left Ireland and arrived in Ellis Ireland on the ship Mauretania to live with her aunt Catherine. While working for Hytron in Danvers she met, dated and then married Charles McGuire and celebrated 60 years of happiness together. Vera and Charles moved to Wakefield in 1960 and bought a lovely cape on Thistledale Road in 1964 where they lived for the rest of their lives together.

Vera volunteered in a variety of ways throughout her life. In her younger years she worked in the rectory of St. Joseph’s Parish. She was a member of the St Joseph’s Mother’s Club and engaged in many projects to raise money for St. Joseph’s school. She fondly remembered her years as a Band Mother for the St Joseph’s Conquistadors marching band. She boarded and cared for Father Roger’s elderly mother for several months in her home, transported Sister Irene to Haverhill to visit her mother on numerous occasions, and volunteered as a lunch mother at St. Joseph School.

In her retirement years, Vera or “Grammie” was often seen in the neighborhood pushing a stroller, first with grandson Patrick and then Richard. In recent years Vera has enjoyed watching “Going My Way” and the daily Mass on Catholic TV, playing bingo and chatting with health aide Carmen, listening to Irish music streaming on her Google device, and regular video calls with niece Laura in Ireland. Although Vera was not a gourmet cook, everyone loved her special “good carrots” and chocolate chip cookies that were phenomenal.

Vera was the cherished wife of Charles McGuire Sr, and a beloved mom to Charles Junior and Maryann Stickney. She will be greatly missed by Maryann’s husband Norm and his family, grandsons Richard and Patrick Stickney and his wife Ashley, her great granddaughters Talia and Lili, along with cousins Bill Martin, Rosemary Martin, Debbie Parkison and their families in California. In Ireland her loss is felt by her niece Laura O’Toole and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her husband Charles in 2018 and siblings George, Parky, Uni and Bridie.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, March 3 from 3 – 6 p.m.. Vera’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph’s Church, 173 Albion Street, Wakefield on Saturday, March 4 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Glade Cemetery on Lowell St in Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CatholicTV, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02471