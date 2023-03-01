Found happiness in all of the little things in life

WAKEFIELD — Michael A. Valenza, age 26 of Wakefield passed away suddenly on February 25 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital. He was born in Stoneham on February 21, 1997 and was the beloved son of Anthony O. Valenza and Michele (Tansino) Valenza.

Michael was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Malden Catholic High School, Class of 2015 and later from Salem State University, Class of 2022. He had been employed as a Supervisor for Allied Universal Security Corporation and had also worked for Hannoush Jewelry Company. Michael also operated his own landscaping company.

In addition to his parents Michael is survived by his two loving sisters, Kristina and Sarina Valenza; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael was our beacon of life and touched so many others. He always had a smile on his face and prioritized making sure everyone else did as well. Michael found happiness in all of the little things in life and appreciated even the smallest moments. He will forever be engraved in our memories and continue to warm our hearts. He worked hard to accomplish his goals and inspired his sisters to do the same while supporting them through everything. Michael was our light of life.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main Street, Wakefield on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Avenue, Wakefield on Thursday, March 2 from 4-8 p.m. A life celebration will be held following the interment.