WAKEFIELD — Werner A. Colerico, 78, died on Monday, October 18 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

He was born in Munich, Germany on December 27, 1942. He was the son of the late Andreas Weigl and Maria (Hofer) Colerico and the step-son of the late Peter Colerico.

Werner was born and raised in Germany. He immigrated to the United States in 1955 and continued his education in Malden where he graduated from Malden High School in 1962. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Bamberg, Germany. Werner was Opa to his only grandchild, Ana Stenstrom. He was especially proud of her recent graduation from Purdue University.

Werner was the beloved husband of Magdalena (Obermueller) Colerico. He was the loving father of Marlene Colerico of Tyngsboro and Claudia Stenstrom of Tewksbury. Proud Opa of Ana Stenstrom. Brother of Wiltrud Rasmussen of Wake Forest, North Carolina. Nephew of Marie Gerhard. He is also survived by two nephews, Nathan and Matthew Rasmussen, and one niece, Tina Storm.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 27, at St. Florence Church, 45 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.