THE SENIORS on the Wakefield High 2021 boys’ soccer team were honored before their 3-0 win over Wilmington on Wednesday. Pictured with their families from left to right are seniors Matt Sellers, Michael Leary, Diego Winsor, Nick Pilleri, Braden Carroll, Alex Fata, Will Garside, Mardin Minasian and Matthew Conley. (Dan Pawlowski Photo)

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — Senior night’s aren’t meant to be stressful.

It’s a time to celebrate a group of student-athletes who have dedicated years of hard work to a team, a school and a community.

The Wakefield High boys’ soccer team, their fans and family members made sure to accomplish that on senior night on Wednesday at Walton Field. Nine Class of 2022 Warriors – Matt Sellers, Matthew Conley, Diego Winsor, Braden Carroll, Michael Leary, Will Garside, Nick Pilleri, Alex Fata and Mardin Minasian — were honored before the game.

The Warriors made sure no stress got onto the playing field either, scoring first 20 minutes in and adding two more while never losing control on their way to a 3-0 victory over the visiting Wilmington Wildcats in front of a rocking Red Sea and two sidelines full of fans.

“The game went where we wanted early, the weather was great and we have a lot of seniors,” said head coach Ilir Ujkaj when asked about the electric environment. “Overall, it was just a great feeling.”

The question of stress was only present because of how important the two points were for Wakefield. In the new statewide tournament format, teams can automatically qualify with a .500 or better record. With a possible 36 points available in 18 games, Wakefield needs 18 points to get back to the dance. With the win on senior night, they now have 16 points with a 5-4-6 record. One more win, or two more ties in their final three games and the Warriors will be in.

“Three more games, we just need one to nail it down and make the tournament which would be quite an achievement for the team,” said Ujkaj. “Until the math says we have the 18 points, we just have to stay focused. These guys deserve it.”

Sellers didn’t rack up a ton of saves by the time he got a curtain call with a substition with 15 minutes left, but he did his part in controlling the game, owning the box by picking off crosses and timing charges to break up any odd-man rushes.

As for the scoring, it was the juniors who made sure their seniors left the field happy. Nemo Rizk scored twice and Lucas Kehoe had a goal and two assists.

Kehoe scored first, waiting on a through ball and getting loose for a clean breakaway after a final defender was caught flat-footed. The striker, who is getting back into rhtyhym after missing the first six games with an inury, calmly beat the goalie for a 1-0 lead.

While the defense, including Winsor and Conley, John Faulkner, Franklin Leone and Brian Purcell cleared any Wildcat chances, midfielders like Carroll, Leary, Garside, Pilleri and Ethan Margolis won multiple battles for possession to keep the Warriors in the driver’s seat.

Rizk scored his first with 10 minutes left in the half after settling and punching in a great cross from Kehoe.

Rizk made it 3-0 just eight minutes into the second half. Leone had a good win on the right wing and played it up to Kehoe who executed a tight turn and rifled one on net. The Wilmington keeper made the initial save but Rizk was in perfect position to bury the rebound.

The good vibes continued until the final whistle as the seniors got their well-deserved time in the sun and the Warriors picked up their much-needed two points.

“It wasn’t easy to restart a normal season,” said Ujkaj. “No matter on or off the field, the seniors have all supported the rest of the team. Let’s hope we can earn these last 10 yards for them.”

Ujkaj was especially grateful for his captains, Carroll, Leary and Sellers.

“Matty Sellers was thrown in two years ago when we made the tournament and (Zach) Fiore got hurt, since then he’s been a starter; quiet guy but his presence is always noticed. Braden Carroll has been with varsity for four years, he’s loud, he’s played all the games this year, one of the best holding midfielders the league has and Mike Leary, well, you know, very famous guy, an All-Star last year.”

Together, the Warrior senior nine will lead Wakefield into Melrose tonight at 5:45 p.m. to play the 12th-ranked team in Div. 2. Wakefield was ranked 28th in the MIAA’s latest power rankings. The Red Raiders beat Wakefield 2-0 on Sept. 28.

The top 32 teams according to those power rankings will make the tournament regardless of record. Of course, the Warriors don’t want to leave it up to that – they want to make it official.

“We don’t know how the power rankings will work out,” said Ujkaj. “We could actually end up playing Melrose again in the tournament but we have to make it first – we’re almost there.”