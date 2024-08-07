Member of WHS Class of 1966

BEVERLY — Pamela A. (Woods) MacFarland, age 76, formerly of Wakefield, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 1 at the Encompass Health in Beverly.

Born in Boston on March 31, 1948 she was the daughter of the late Harlan and Hope (Treadwell) Woods.

She was the high school sweetheart and beloved wife for over 55 years of Barry A. MacFarland currently of Middleton.

Pam is survived her brother Harlan Woods and his wife Cathryn of Wakefield. She was the devoted mother of Scott MacFarland and his wife Sheryl of Merrimac, MA and Stephanie Curley and her husband Rob of Middleton, MA. Loving grandmother to Delaney & Luke MacFarland and Brynne and Seamus Curley.

Pam was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1966, and attended Salem State College. Pam and Barry raised their family in Wakefield and loved their time on Eunice Circle.

She was a preschool teacher at Golden Rule Nursery School before embarking on a career in insurance as a loyal worker at Hartshorne & Curley Insurance in both Reading and Wakefield for decades.

Pam loved spending time in Ogunquit, ME with family and friends. She loved the arts and had season tickets to the Boston Ballet for years. Pam had a fondness for gardening, drawing and nature. She dedicated her life to her family and those she held dear.

Her funeral service will be held at the First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Wakefield on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 11 a.m.

For guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Pamela’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org).